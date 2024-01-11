When will be the schedule for IPL 2024 come out? | Know More

With little over two months to go before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the excitement is growing for the fans as they await to mark their calendars. The IPL 2024 which will kick start on March 22 as announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah during the auctions in December. However, there is still no clarity on the schedule while the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season itinerary also hangs in balance.

When will the IPL 2024 start?

Unlike any other year, the IPL schedule will hinge on the dates of the general elections in India which could influence the schedule of the mega-tournament. India is set to go for polls as the nation prepares for yet another race for power year. The Election Commission of India will likely announce the plans for the elections in the first or second week of February which could decide the fate of the tournament’s schedule.

It is then likely that the IPL 2024 schedule could be released in the second or third week of February. According to close reports, the IPL commission plans to announce the schedule on Monday (Feb 12) if the dates for elections in various states are released. The IPL schedule has needed major changes during the general election years with matches scheduled according to the resources provided by the state government. IPL matches need heavy security which results in workload management of the police force. State governments have previously refused to provide the required security during the elections for the stadiums, which has either seen the matches move to other venues or delayed.

What was the IPL schedule in election years?

In 2009, then-IPL chief Lalit Modi intended to hold the entire IPL in India despite the nation going for elections. The schedule for the tournament was revised multiple times to balance the security workforce. However, the majority of state governments refused to co-operate with the mega-rich league. As a result, the entire 2009 IPL was played in South Africa, despite the winter season in the Rainbow Nation.

In 2014, IPL again faced scheduling issues and the commission submitted the plans to hold the tournament. The government refused to cooperate entirely but did provide security for matches after the elections were held in certain states. As a result, the first half of the IPL 2014 was played in UAE while the latter half was played in India.