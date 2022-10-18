'What is BCCI's problem?' Saeed Anwar slams Indian cricket board for Asia Cup 2023 decision

On Tuesday (October 18), the BCCI's 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held in Mumbai. It led to the official announcement of Roger Binny, former Indian all-rounder, taking over as the Indian cricket board's 36th President, succeeding Sourav Ganguly.

After the AGM, Jay Shah -- who is BCCI Secretary and also Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) chief -- made a bid revelation. He confirmed that the 2023 Asia Cup won't be held in Pakistan and the continental tournament will take place at a neutral venue, as was the case with this year's edition. After the decision was announced by Shah, former Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar reacted to the development and slammed BCCI.

"When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket," Anwar tweeted.

"The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We [India] can't go there [to Pakistan], they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," Shah had told the media after BCCI's (AGM).

It is to be noted that the ACC is yet to discuss the issue, after which a decision will come out. The 2022 Asia Cup was held in the UAE, with Sri Lanka -- the original hosts -- retaining the hosting rights. The Lankans won the tournament, held in T20I format, beating Pakistan by 23 runs.