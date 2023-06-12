WFI elections likely to be held on July 4, IOA appoints ex-Chief Justice of J&K HC as returning officer

Amid all the chaos surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections over the past few months, a tentative date is out, which is July 4. Also, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appointed the former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice, Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer. Meanwhile, the much-awaited elections are likely to be conducted at the Special General Meeting of the WFI.

The latest reports emerged that Justice Mittal Kumar could decide on SGM’s date and elections on his own and will also take a final call on whether to hold it on the tentative date or later.

The IOA earlier, on directions from the Sports Ministry, formed a three-member ad hoc committee on April 27 - in which two members were asked to run the federation’s day-to-day operations.

“IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee, and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections,” the IOA wrote in its letter to Justice Mittal Kumar.

“Elections are required to be conducted in the SGM of the WFI called on 4th July and the schedule of the election will be required to be drawn accordingly.

“We look forward to your confirmation of acceptance and also the smooth conduct of elections of the WFI on July 4.” Brij Bhushan in hot waters The suspended WFI chief and the BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is wholly responsible for all of this. In January this year, several female wrestlers, including National and Olympic champions like Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, among others, took to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, protesting against Brij Bhushan over sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

While the matter was thought to be sorted after intervention from the Sports Ministry early on, with no action taken against the alleged WFI head, saw the wrestlers returning to the streets again in a couple of months.

After putting pressure on the Delhi Police, they finally lodged two FIRs and nearly ten complaints against Brij Bhushan Singh. While wrestlers continued with the protest, further asking for the arrest of Bhushan Singh, after meeting Anurag Thakur at his residence lately, they decided to pause it until June 15.

"I had a long 6-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by June 15 and charge sheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by June 30," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said earlier.

Moreover, the United World Wrestling (UWW), which earlier issued a warning to hold the WFI elections within 45 days or face suspension, was notified of the development. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is also informed about the same.