'You don't say this in IPL...': Gavaskar slams Rohit Sharma for his latest remarks on WTC Final format

Former India legend Sunil Gavaskar has come down hard on the Indian captain Rohit Sharma for his latest remarks on the WTC Final being a three-match series instead of a one-off decider. On Sunday, for the second straight time, India lost the World Test Championship Final, this time against Australia by 209 runs at the Oval. During the post-match presser, Rohit suggested the WTC Final should be played across the best-of-three format.

“I would like to play the 3-Test match series for the WTC Final. We worked hard, and we fought, but we played just one game. I think a 3-match series would be ideal in the next WTC cycle,” Rohit said after India failed to chase down 444 on the final day of the WTC Final.

Unlike a few others who echoed exact words, Gavaskar slammed Rohit saying from day one of the WTC cycle, everyone knows the final will be a one-off Test, so on that note, every team must prepare them for the same beforehand. Gavaskar added, like how every team prepares for the IPL, where there is just a final - the same must happen for other format's finals too.

“No! This has been decided for a long time; you know even before you enter that first match of the cycle that the final is going to be just one-off. So, you have to be prepared mentally,” Gavaskar said, as quoted in India Today.

“Just like you prepare for the IPL, you don’t say best of three. Everybody can have a bad day or a couple of days, but before the first ball of the cycle, you know what it is. So, you can’t be asking for a best of three. Tomorrow, you may say best of five,” the former India legend added. Pat, Sunny on the same page Elated after winning his maiden World Test Championship crown, Australia captain Pat Cummins expressed the same views as that of Gavaskar’s, saying there is no end to suggestions, and from a three-match series, it can go on and on. He added even players win medals in a one-off Olympic final.

"We already won the WTC title. Not only 3-match series for the WTC final, there could be 16-match series too. Players win medals in the Olympics with just one final,” Pat said after the WTC Final.

Meanwhile, Australia will now face England in the Ashes 2023, with the first Test starting on June 16th in Edgbaston, whereas, India will next travel to the Caribbean Islands for the extended tour, beginning July 12th.