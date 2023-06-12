After claiming WTC Final, Pat Cummins sets sight on winning away Ashes for first time in over two decades

Winning Ashes is never easy, be it at home or away, and with Australia holding an edge over England in the head-to-head record (34-32), they would fancy their chances this time after triumphing in the WTC Final against India on Sunday. As the high-octane series begins with the first Test in Edgbaston on June 16th, Australia captain Pat Cummins sets his sight on claiming the historic feat for his team for the first time in over two decades.

2001 was the last time Steve Waugh-led Australian team claimed the urn on English soil, and since then, none of the captains – be it the Pontings, Clarkes, Smiths and even Paines, could repeat the heroics. Under Pat Cummins, Australia will again push for the win, but knowing they will be up against the most-dangerous looking England’s Test unit ever, they are aware of the challenges.

Speaking to the media after helping his team clinch their maiden WTC Final on Sunday, Cummins said, "Whether we like it or not, Ashes series tend to define eras and teams," said Cummins as quoted by AFP. "An Ashes (in England) is bloody hard to win. It's been 20-odd years so it's not going to be easy. If we win, that is legacy-defining stuff." Oz begins Ashes prep with a win over India Upon landing in the UK for the extended away winter in late May, Australia began their Ashes preparation with a massive 209-run win over India in London. Cummins-led Australia was ahead in the game from day one, putting up 469 in the first innings and dismissing India on 296 in theirs. With them declaring on 270 for eight in their second innings, the Aussies gave India an improbable target of 444 to win the match.

While India got off to a decent start, they lost seven wickets in the first session on the final day, which resulted in them falling behind for the second straight time.

Embracing the moment, Cummins said, "I think we'll sit around in the changing rooms for a while and then we'll find a nice sunny English beer garden somewhere this afternoon to sit back and celebrate," said the 30-year-old fast bowler. "I know we've got a big series but we can worry about that in a couple days' time.

"You only get a few of these moments in your career where you can sit back, acknowledge a pretty special achievement, and this is one of these times," he added.