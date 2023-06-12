'Enjoyed my stint in IPL but playing for Australia comes on top,' says World Test Champion Mitchell Starc

Ace seamer Mitchell Starc got crowned the World Test Champion on Sunday after Australia beat India by 209 runs in the one-off Final at the Oval. Being one of the few Aussies players to lift three ICC trophies, Starc said playing for Australia remains his top choice. Having played the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) for just one season in 2014 (for RCB), Starc never opted to play in the tournament again, prioritising his fitness and the international schedule with Australia.

“I enjoyed it (IPL), likewise I enjoyed my time in Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always sit at the top. I don’t regret any of it, money will come and go, but I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had," Starc told The Guardian following the WTC Final in London.

Taking pride in being one of Australia’s premier Test bowlers, having won several accolades over the years, Starc remains grateful to represent the Baggy Green. In his latest conversation with the British outlet, Starc added, “Over a hundred years of Test cricket and there’s been less than 500 men who have played it for Australia that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it.”

“Franchise cricket is great, but you can be bought or sold or traded in 12 months, whereas this is an opportunity (playing Tests) that I’ve been fortunate enough to have over ten years now to be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close mates, guys I’ve grown up in the game with," the veteran pacer added. ‘Hope kids growing up choose to play Test cricket In this fast-moving age and time, the shortest version of cricket is the format to go to. With the introduction of several franchise-based T20 leagues, with IPL being one of them, Starc said those platforms provide easy money, especially for the young kids growing up; his inclination, however, will remain towards playing Tests instead.

The left-arm seamer, who played 78 Tests, 110 ODIs and 58 T20Is, wishes for young kids to draw inspiration in playing the traditional formats.

“The traditionalist in me still hopes there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it’s the fast track to notoriety," Starc said.

Though he didn’t rule out his participation in the Indian Premier League soon, Starc remained firm on not doing that at the expense of the Australian team’s success on the international stage.

“I’d certainly love to play in the IPL again, but my goal for a long time has been to be at my best for Australia, no matter the format," Starc said.

“There’s nothing I love more in cricket than to sit back with my teammates at the end of a Test win and reflect on the success we’ve had that week. To be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close mates, guys I’ve grown up in the game with," he added.

Meanwhile, after winning the WTC Final Starc’s Australia will take on England in the away Ashes, starting on June 16th in Edgbaston.