WTC Final: ICC fines players for slow over rate, India's star batsman fined extra

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined India and Australia for slow over rates during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final which concluded with Australia's victory on Sunday. India players have been fined 100 percent of the match fees while Australia have been docked 80 percent of match fees in fine.

After the Test got over, the ICC reviewed the over rates and found India to be five overs short in the allotted time that included adjustment for breaks and extra time as well. Australia, on the other hand, were found four overs short..

According to the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of the match fee for each over they failed to bowl within allotted time.

Also Read: WTC Final: Sourav Ganguly questions coach Rahul Dravid on falling average of Indian batters Shubman Gill fined extra India batsman Shubman Gill has been fined 15 percent of match fee separately as well for appearing to criticize the TV umpire's decision to give him out on day 4. As per the ICC rules, Gill breached Article 2.7 which pertains to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

The opening batsman, in total, has been fines 115 percent of his match fees and would have to pay back to the ICC. The Gill incident Shubman Gill was batting fluently on day 4 in India's second innings when a ball by Scott Boland bounced a bit extra and took the bat's edge. The ball, which went to slips area, was caught by Cameron Green, who immediately started celebrating. The decision was referred to the TV umpire, who ruled against Gill.

The decision didn't go down well with the Indian fans and even cricket expert who felt that that ball had touched the ground before Green scooped it. Gill also showed his disappointment as he tweeted a picture next day with a facepalm emoticon where Green could be seen in motion to catch the ball.

