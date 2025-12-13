/West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe after fan chaos dampens Messi's Kolkata visit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a probe after star footballer Lionel Messi’s event in Kolkata was met with chaotic scenes on Saturday (Dec 13). Messi, who landed in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday for his four-city GOAT tour, was at the Salt Lake Stadium when chaos erupted from the fans. The incident saw fans hurling water bottles and chairs in the stand after Messi’s visit lasted for less than 10 minutes, as he was not in action despite fans paying a big sum for his glimpse.

The incident was met with huge chaos later on as fans showed their anger at the venue. Police took control into their hands, but anger was evident from a section of the fans. In the meantime, CM Mamata had to cancel her trip to the Salt Lake Stadium while she was on her way, with Messi already leaving for the airport. She later issued an apology and also ordered a probe committee, which consists of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members.

Mamata issues apology and orders probe

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi,” CM Mamata wrote on her X handle.

“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident.

“I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers,” she added in her statement.