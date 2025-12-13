Watch: Chaos erupts at Salt Lake Stadium as fans hurl bottles, chairs in stands, Lionel Messi leaves in 10 mins

Chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday (Dec 13) during Lionel Messi’s visit to India as angry fans hurled water bottles and chairs in the stands. The chaotic incident happened just minutes after legendary footballer Messi arrived at the venue where he was supposed to be felicitated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the presence of former India cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly. However, the chaotic scenes meant Messi had to leave the venue in 10 minutes.

Chaos erupts at Salt Lake Stadium

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Having spent thousands of rupees to witness Lionel Messi, fans were left disappointed as the iconic footballer gave less than 10 minutes. With a huge crowd thronging the stadium, the situation was out of control, while fans spending thousands of rupees were unable to see the footballer in action. In a stern response, angry fans started hurling bottles and chairs in the stands to showcase their anger.

The situation went out of control as fans quickly stormed the playing area where thye folecitation ceremony was supposed to be held. Fans accused politicians and local leaders of stealing the spotlight while alleging organisers made fake promises of Messi playing and taking penalties.

ALSO READ | From Leonard Hutton to Don Bradman, 5 batters with highest individual score in Ashes

“Absolutely terrible event. He came for just 10 minutes. All the leaders and ministers surrounded him. We couldn't see anything. He didn't take a single kick or a single penalty. They said they would bring Shah Rukh Khan too. They didn't bring anyone. He came for 10 minutes and left. So much money, emotions, and time wasted. We couldn't see anything,” said one of the fans.

ALSO READ | From Steve Smith to Joe Root, 5 active batters with most runs in Ashes

"It was really disappointing. We came all the way from Darjeeling for this. We couldn't even see him properly, and that was the most disappointing thing I have ever witnessed," said another fan.

"Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi. Why did they call us then? We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face," an angry fan said.