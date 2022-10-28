'We're still lacking in...' - Kapil Dev mentions Team India's areas of concern despite bright start at T20 WC

Rohit Sharma-led India have been on a roll in the T20 World Cup. Commencing their run in the Super 12 round, the one-time winners edged past Pakistan on the last ball to open their campaign in style, with a four-wicket win in pursuit of 160 at the MCG, Melbourne on October 23 (Sunday).

After that, India faced the Netherlands and romped past them by 56 runs, on Thursday (October 27), at the SCG, Sydney, to make it two wins in a row. Thus, India are currently at the top of Group B and have a strong chance of entering the semi-finals of the showpiece event in Australia. Despite their bright start, former Indian captain Kapil Dev pointed out the 'loopholes' in the Indian team.

"The bowling has gotten better. In batting, I felt India could have scored more runs but in the last 10 overs, made up for it by scoring over 100 runs. See, the grounds are big and hence, the spinners gain a little bit of advantage. I would still say that in patches we are still lacking in bowling," Kapil said on ABP News on Thursday.

"Against a team like Netherlands, you should have proper planning as to where to bowl in terms of line and length. The biggest thing is that in such matches, there should not be no-balls or wides because you are practicing and need to win the match as well. So overall, I would say, the bowling was good but still some loopholes were visible," he added.

'India would still want their captain Rohit Sharma...'

"Suryakumar Yadav has really grabbed his chances well in this team. To score runs so quickly, he should be praised more. India would still want their captain Rohit Sharma to be a little more compact, and want Rahul to score some runs.

"Virat Kohli should play anchor because he can accelerate, but if he gets the chance to play through the entire 20 overs, this team can chase down any total. In the last 1-2 years, he was the player we were struggling to find - who is going to bat for us at No.4? There were players but not the kind of contenders we have found in Suryakumar," the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper signed off.

India will next take on South Africa, at Perth, on Sunday (October 30).