T20 WC: After Ireland-Afghanistan, Australia vs England also washed out without a ball being bowled

The T20 World Cup 2022 edition is living up to expectations. After Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning win over Pakistan on Thursday (October 27), there were two games set to be held on Friday (October 28). Ireland-Afghanistan and Australia-England were to be held, one after the other, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne. However, both games were washed out without a ball being bowled.

Ireland, after their five-run win over 2010 winners England a few days back, were set to lock horns with Mohammad Nabi-led Afghan side but the clash didn't even see a toss taking place, due to rain. After the match was abandoned, the focus shifted to the defending champions Australia taking on England at the same venue. Nonetheless, not a single ball was possible due to persistent rain.

While there was no rain for more than an hour, before the final announcement, umpires remained concerned about the damp spots. Thus, the points have been shared in both games. After the twin wash-out encounters, top-ranked New Zealand as well as England, Ireland, and Australia are all tied at three points each. Aaron Finch-led Aussies, however, have the worst NRR. Thus, Group 1 continues to be wide open even though many games have been washed out due to rain.

On Saturday (October 29), only one game will be held which will see New Zealand taking on Sri Lanka, at the SCG, Syndey, with no rain forecast.