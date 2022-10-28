EXPLAINED: How Pakistan can still enter T20 WC semi-finals after shocking result vs Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe stunned 2009 winners Pakistan as they defeated the Babar Azam-led Men in Green by one run in a thrilling low-scoring tie, at the Perth Stadium, Perth, in the Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 clash on Thursday (October 28).

Opting to bat first, Craig Ervine-led African side only managed 130 for 8 as Mohammad Wasim Jr returning with 4 for 24. In reply, Pakistan slipped from a winning position, being well-placed at 88 for 3, before being restricted to 129 for 8 in 20 overs. Sikandar Raza shined with the ball, returning with 3 for 25 along with Brad Evans also chipping in with 2 for 25.

After this loss, Babar-led Pakistan are at a precarious position. With twin defeats, having also lost to India in their Super 12 opener, the Asian giants are on the verge of an early exit. Here's how Pakistan can still make it to the semi-finals despite a shocking result versus Zimbabwe:

1) Firstly, Pakistan have to win all their remaining matches -- against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh -- handsomely to remain alive.

2) Apart from their wins, Pakistan will hope for at least three other teams in Group B to lose as many as two games.

3) At this point, Pakistan's biggest nemesis is South Africa. The Temba Bavuma-led side could've had four points at present, instead of three, had their Zimbabwe game not ended without a result. So, if India beat South Africa on Sunday (October 30) and Pakistan also triumphs over them in their upcoming face-off, then Pakistan can proceed ahead with six points. SA will end up with five points if they beat the Netherlands.

4) Not only the Proteas, even Zimbabwe have a chance to go ahead. Hence, Pakistan will also have to hope that the lowly-ranked side loses two of their remaining three games, if not all, for them to qualify with six points.

5) At present, Bangladesh is in the hunt. They are yet to face Zimbabwe, India, and Pakistan. If the Bangla Tigers lose against India and Pakistan but go onto win against Zimbabwe, it will be advantage.

It is to be noted that even the Netherlands are not ruled out yet. They are yet to get off the mark in the main round, along with Pakistan, and face the Men in Green next. The loser of that clash will definitely bow out of the showpiece event.

At the post-match presentation, Babar said, "We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into pressure situation. First 6 overs, we haven't used the new ball well but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes and we will train hard and come back strong in our next game."