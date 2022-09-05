We'll not always have success with that approach, but we are okay with that: Rohit Sharma after Pakistan loss

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has reiterated his team will continue playing an aggressive brand of cricket in T20Is even if results don't go in their favour on a few occasions. India have changed their approach in the shortest format ever since Rohit took over as captain last year and have decided to stick with it in the run-up to the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.

Rohit has often stressed playing fearlessly and the Indian batters have so far responded well by attacking the opposition from the word go in several matches the team has played so far this year. However, India have also seen the approach backfire for them on a few occasions.

India lost their Super Four clash against Pakistan by five wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday and Rohit was once again asked if the attacking mindset of the Indian batters cost them the game. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav all got out trying to go big after a fiery start by the Indian openers against Pakistan.

Rohit admitted India lost quick wickets in the middle but insisted the team is ready to accept some results not going in their favour when playing with an aggressive approach. The Indian skipper believes it will not always bring success but they will end up on the winning side more often than not.

"We lost wickets in the middle, the two crucial wickets of Hardik and Rishabh were actually not needed at that point. But we want to come out with a very open mindset, play freely, so things like this can happen and we are ready to accept it," Rohit said after the game.

"Moving forward, I think that is the kind of approach we want to take and I have said it many a times, while taking that approach we'll not always have success but as a team we are very much okay with that," the Indian skipper added.

Rohit and Rahul had given India a cracking start at the top with a 54-run stand but the middle-order failed to capitalise. However, Virat Kohli showed glimpses of his prime past as he notched up a brilliant 60-run-knock to help India post a strong total of 181 runs on the board.

It was Kohli's second successive fifty in the ongoing Asia Cup after his 59-run-knock against Hong Kong in the last game. Praising Kohli for his form, Rohit said he has been brilliant so far in the tournament and batted with great tempo against Pakistan.

"I think the form [of Kohli] is brilliant, there's no doubt about that. I mean, we batted sensibly in the middle, we needed somebody to bat long when others were getting out in front of him. Obviously, he batted with that tempo as well. It was important to continue to keep doing what we want to do as a group and I thought every batter, especially Virat getting that score, staying till the end was also crucial from the team's point of view," said the Indian captain.

However, Kohli's knock went in vain as Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz's heroics helped Pakistan clinch the last-over thriller against India and end their unbeaten run in the tournament. India will next face Sri Lanka in their second Super Four game on Tuesday (September 06).