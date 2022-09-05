Virat Kohli's message to his critics: 'I have played 14 years and it doesn't happen by chance'

Former India captain Virat Kohli continued his purple patch in Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday as he notched up his second successive half-century in the Super Four clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli's form was under the scanner ahead of the tournament but the senior batter has managed to shut his critics with his performances so far.

After his 59-run-knock against Hong Kong in India's last game, Kohli once again looked in sublime touch against Pakistan on Sunday. He came out to bat at number three and capitalised well on the good start provided by openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Kohli scored and notched up his fifty off just 36 balls and ended up with 60 runs off 44 balls laced with 4 fours and a solitary six. However, his brilliant knock went in vain as Pakistan successfully chased down the target of 182 runs to hand India their first defeat in the tournament.

Kohli spoke about the criticism he has faced over the last few months in the post-match press conference and said he has never paid attention to his critics. Sending a message to those who doubted him, Kohli said he has played international cricket for 14 years now and that doesn't happen by chance.

“Never really paid attention to these things (answering the critics). I have played for 14 years and it doesn’t happen by chance. My job is to work hard on my game, something that I am keen to do, keen to improve for my team and that’s something that I am going to continue to do so,” Kohli said.

“Everyone is doing their job (critics). Our job is to play the game, work hard, give our 120 percent. As long as I am doing that and the team has faith it in that, what happens in the change room that matters to us, to me as well. People have their opinions, that’s absolutely fine. That doesn’t change my happiness as a person,” he added.

Recently, questions were raised over Kohli's spot in India's T20I squad amid his lean patch for the Men in Blue. He had opted for a break after the conclusion of India's tour of England last month and was under immense pressure to perform in the Asia Cup after making his comeback for the team.

Kohli had also admitted facing mental struggles and not touching his bat for a month for the first time in ten years during his break. The former India captain has now admitted he feels much more relaxed and is once again loving playing the game all over again.

“I took some time away, put things in perspective and it’s given me a kind of relaxation that this is not the be-all-and-end-all of life. I have realised in life that I can’t put so much pressure of expectations on myself that I am not express myself. That’s not why I started playing the game. I was able to find that excitement back,” Kohli said.

“When I came here, the environment was very welcoming, and the camaraderie with the boys is amazing. The environment in the team is amazing, I am absolutely loving playing all over again and feeling good regarding my batting,” he added.