‘Only MS Dhoni texted me after leaving Test captaincy’, recalls Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has never shied away from expressing his thoughts. Be it about his form, the mental state is going through and much more. And most of the conversations have always revolved around cricket legend MS Dhoni.

The 33-year-old cricketer has not only often expressed his adulation of the World Cup-winning captain but has also spoken highly of the camaraderie shared between the two.

Speaking in a press conference shortly after Pakistan defeated India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup, Kohli revealed that it was only Dhoni who reached out to him when he relinquished his Test captaincy.

“When I left Test captaincy, I received a text from only one person that I have played with earlier, and that is MS Dhoni,” the 33-year-old swashbuckling batsman said on Sunday.

“Many people have my contact number, and there are many people who keep giving suggestions on TV, but I didn’t receive a message from any of them. So, when a connection with any person is genuine enough, it comes out in such a manner, because there is a sense of security on both sides.”

“Neither I want anything from him, nor does he want anything from me. And neither was I ever insecure of him, nor was he insecure of me about anything,” Kohli added.

Kohli also said that following his sump in form, lot of experts and former cricketers contacted him over the last few months.

Kohli said he listened only to a few as he took an indirect dig on others.

"Giving a lot of suggestion on various platforms isn't important for me as many did it. If I want to tell anyone something, I will reach out personally. If you give suggestions in front of the whole world, then for me that has no value," Kohli added.

