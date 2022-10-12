WATCH: Umpires intervene as Ambati Rayudu, Sheldon Jackson involved in heated clash during SMAT match

Veteran Indian batter Ambati Rayudu was involved in a heated clash with Sheldon Jackson during the clash between Baroda and Saurashtra in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Wednesday. The two players lost their cool on each other after a verbal spat and had to be separated by their teammates and the on-field umpires.

The incident happened during Saurashtra's innings when Jackson was batting in the middle with his team chasing the target of 176 runs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. In a video that has gone viral on social media, Rayudu and Jackson can be seen marching towards each other after an ugly spat.

As per reports, Baroda skipper Rayudu said something to Jackson which didn't go down well with the Saurashtra wicket-keeper batter leading to a clash between the duo. Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya was seen trying to calm Rayudu down as the players acted on time to prevent the spat from turning ugly.

Rayudu Vs Sheldon Jackson verbal fight. After the incident happened Sheldon tried to swing every ball and played 4 dots in a Row and on the last ball he got bowled. classic example of Ego winning over class

Rayudu, a legend of Hyderabad cricket, is leading the Baroda team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. He had an off day with the bat as he was dismissed on a duck by left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat during Baroda's innings.

Talking about the game, Saurashtra won the toss and opted to bowl first in the match. Baroda got off to a good start with openers Dhruv Patel (13) and Mitesh Patel (60) posting a 56-run stand for the first wicket. Mitesh looked in sublime touch and ended up top-scoring with 60 off 35 balls as he added another 48-run stand for the second wicket with half-centurion Vishnu Solanki, who scored 51 off 33 balls.

Bhanu Pania came up with a solid 10-ball 26 cameo towards the end to propel Baroda to a strong total of 175 runs. Their bowlers were expected to defend the total but Saurashtra batter Samarth Vyas turned out to be the lone fighter for his team and took them home with a splendid 97 off 52 balls.

Saurashtra chased down the target with two balls to spare to register their first win of the tournament after their openng game against Andhra was abandoned due to rain.