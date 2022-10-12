Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater back in rehab after facing multiple assault charges

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater has returned to a rehab facility in the beachside suburb of Bronte after facing several assaults and stalking charges. Slater, a cricketer turned commentator, has been accused of assaulting a 36-year-old man and has also been facing charges of stalking another man.

Slater was charged after he was accused of assaulting a 36-year-old man at Sydney's Northern Beaches Hospital on July 18 this year. Later, he faced charges after an individual named Nicholas O'Neill accused him of stalking him. As per court documents, O'Neill alleged Slater wanted to cause him physical harm.

"The accused did attempt to intimidate the victim with the intention of causing the victim to fear physical or mental harm," said the court documents obtained by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Slater was summoned to the Manly Local Court over the charges after he pleaded innocence in the matter. However, he failed to show up for the court proceedings as his lawyers informed the court that he was in a rehabilitation facility. The matter was then adjourned for a week.

Slater, who played 74 Test matches for Australia, is a notable commentator and has worked in several major tournaments across the world. He was suspended by Australia's Channel 7 as a commentator after he criticised the Aussie government over their handling of COVID-19 last year.

His lawyers had earlier said Slater's mental health was deteriorating when he was admitted to a hospital. The 52-year-old has also been accused of harassing a 53-year-old woman using a carriage service and was arrested for the same on September 28 this year. He will not be allowed to leave his mental health hospital in Bronte, as per his bail conditions.

Slater has also been accused of domestic violence by his former wife. He was arrested for breaching his bail terms during the case before being sent for a mental health assessment.

Slater made his international debut for Australia in 1993 and went on to play 74 Tests and 42 ODIs in his career. He amassed 5312 runs in Tests at an average of 42.83 and scored 987 runs in 42 ODIs. The former batter took up commentary after retiring from the game.