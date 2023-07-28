Watch: Shubman Gill reacts after Virat Kohli pulls off a one-handed stunner in IND vs WI 1st ODI

Rohit Sharma-led India demolished West Indies by five wickets in the series opener of the three ODIs on Thursday (July 27) in Barbados. Opting to bowl first, India rode on Kuldeep Yadav's 4 for 6 and Ravindra Jadeja's 3 for 37 to dismiss Shai Hope-led Windies for a paltry 114 in 23 overs. In reply, India shuffled their batting order considerably and lost wickets at regular intervals but won in 22.5 overs.

There was plenty to cheer for Team India in the ODI series opener. While the spin duo Kuldeep and Jadeja excelled, India's fielding was also up to the mark with Kohli pulling off a stunner. As Jadeja induced a big edge off Romario Shepherd, Kohli -- stationed at second slip -- reacted in a jiffy and plucked a one-handed stunner. Shubman Gill, who was at first slip, gave an unmissable reaction. Check out the video:

Kohli didn't come out to bat in the run-chase as India gave chances to the likes of Ishan Kishan (53), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, etc. Captain Rohit also came out to bat at No. 7 and took India home, along with Jadeja (19 not out), with over 150 balls to spare (169).

At the post-match presentation, Rohit opined, "I never thought the pitch would play like that, it was the team's need to bowl first and have a score. The pitch had everything for the seamers and spinners, our guys did well to restrict them to that score. We wanted to give game time to the ODI guys who have come in, we will keep trying those things whenever possible. To restrict them to 115, we knew we could try these guys and give them a go. I don't think they'll get many chances like this.

