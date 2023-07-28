Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali's injury a big turning point in Oval Test, feels former England captain Nasser Hussain

England and Australia kicked off the fifth and final Ashes Test on Thursday (July 28) at The Oval, London. At stumps on Day One, Australia were 61 for 1 after Ben Stokes-led hosts got dismissed for 283. While England still have a chance to comeback in the contest, and save the Ashes 2023 edition, they need to bowl really well on Day Two.

Their task is cut out already with an out-of-form James Anderson in the bowling attack, along with spinner Moeen Ali suffering a groin injury on the opening day. The incident happened during Moeen-Harry Brook's partnership. While taking a single with Brook, shortly after lunch, Moeen felt some discomfort. Thus, former England captain-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain feels Moeen's injury can be a turning point in the contest.

Hussain stated that if Moeen fails to bowl -- he didn't bowl a single over and was out of the field for the remainder of Day One after his dismissal -- it will be a huge blow to England's chances in the series decider. "I thought Moeen's injury was a big turning point," Hussain said on Sky Sports. "Looking forward, we think this pitch is going to spin, and he is their frontline spinner," Hussain analysed.

Moeen fell for a 47-ball 34 as Brook's 85 propelled England to 283 in the first essay. Further, Hussain also spoke at length about Anderson who has been a pale shadow of himself in the entire series. So far, Anderson has only accounted for four wickets in the series and didn't challenge the Aussies in the final session on Thursday evening.

'Players are not machines. Anderson was No. 1 bowler four months ago'

Hussian opined, "He is just out of nick. Players are not machines. You highlight it because he is 41 on Sunday but he was the No 1 bowler in the world four months ago. He is just having a poor summer."

"It was highlighted today because Broad was swinging the ball and he wasn't moving it. He is a great cricketer because he has overcome spells like this one. Can he do it again at the age of 41?" the former cricketer further added.

England will hope for quick wickets on Day Two of the final Test in Ashes 2023 and prevent Pat Cummins-led Australia from taking a lead. The Baggy Greens already have an unassailable 2-1 lead and are aiming for their first glory in England in the Ashes since 2001.

