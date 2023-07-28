5th Ashes Test: Ricky Ponting loses cool after crowd at The Oval hits him with grapes post Day 1 - Watch

The fifth and final Ashes Test kicked off on Thursday (July 27) at The Oval, London. After Pat Cummins-led Australia took an unassailable 2-1 lead in the fourth Test, which was drawn due to rain, the visitors are eyeing a historic Ashes series triumph in England whereas Ben Stokes & Co. aim for a 2-2 stalemate in the series decider.

After end of Day One, the match is evenly poised as England made 283 and in reply, and Australia went to stumps at 61 for 1. After the opening day's play, former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting was completing his broadcasting duties along with the host of the show, Ian Ward, when the duo interacted with spinner Todd Murphy. The host had to cut short the interaction when he noticed the Oval crowd throwing grapes at the Aussie duo. While Murphy didn't react and left, Punter was furious and said 'won't mind finding out who it was'.

Check out the video:

Hi @piersmorgan & @TheBarmyArmy



Is this within the spirit of the game?



Pelting grapes at Ponting who’s just a commentator.



I know you’ve lost the Ashes and all talk about Sour grapes pic.twitter.com/xkewu1h8v3 — FIFA Womens World Cup Stan account ⚽️ (@MetalcoreMagpie) July 28, 2023 ×

While the ongoing Ashes series has lived up to expectations with each game being competitive, a lot has been said and written about the behaviour of the English fans. The biggest controversy erupted when three members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) sledged Aussie cricketers during Day Five of the second Test, at Lord's, during lunch break. Later, they were suspended by the MCC.

The incident of fans throwing grapes at Ponting and Murphy has added to another episode of indecent behaviour of the home fans during Ashes 2023.

Talking about the final Test, Australia will resume Day Two on Friday (July 28) with a hope to keep the scoreboard ticking and not lose wickets at regular intervals for a sizeable lead.

