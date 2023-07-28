Jasprit Bumrah is totally fit, may travel to Ireland for T20Is, says BCCI secretary Jay Shah

In what comes as a massive boost for the Indian Cricket Team, ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah has regained complete fitness and is said to get picked for the Ireland T20Is, BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed following a BCCI meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. Shah also revealed the 2023 World Cup schedule will undergo some changes, as requested by several countries concerning the logistics.

"Bumrah is totally fit, and he may go to Ireland," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in Delhi on Thursday.

Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return to competitive cricket after a gap of nearly 11 months, having last played for India during the Australia series in September last year. India’s premier seamer suffered a back injury and missed all the action that followed, including the World T20 in Australia, the away Bangladesh series, the home season and the IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians.

Team India missed Bumrah in the all-important World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia as Rohit Sharma-led side lost the second successive final, this time by 209 runs.

Meanwhile, Bumrah underwent back surgery in March early this year, and was undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru alongside KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna and Rishabh Pant.

With the right-arm seamer now attaining complete fitness, Bumrah, who, as per guidelines laid by NCA medical staff, was expected to get included in the side for the Asia Cup, which starts on August 30 (in Sri Lanka and Pakistan), will now lead the pace attack in Ireland. The Indian Team will play three T20Is, beginning August 18.

While the Indian Team is in the Caribbean for the white-ball leg that ends with the final T20I in Florida on August 13, the selection committee will name the squad for Ireland T20Is this week.

Expect changes in World Cup schedule, says Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also said upon accepting requests from several countries regarding logistics, the 2023 World Cup schedule will see some change happening, consulting with the ICC, and the revised schedule will be announced sooner.

"There is a possibility there could be a few changes in the schedule. Several Full Member countries have written in requesting to change two or three dates in the schedule. We are working it out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days,” Jay Shah said.