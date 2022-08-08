WATCH: Rohit Sharma gives inspiring speech after India end West Indies tour with 4-1 win in T20Is

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 04:02 PM(IST)

WATCH - Rohit Sharma gives inspiring speech after India end West Indies tour Photograph:( AFP )

After the end of Team India's successful white-ball tour of West Indies, Rohit Sharma gave an inspiring speech. Here's what he said:

Team India ended their tour of the West Indies on a high by winning the five T20Is 4-1. Coming into the fifth and final encounter, on Sunday (August 07), India had already attained an unassailable lead and thrashed the Nicholas Pooran-led Windies by 88 runs in the series finale to stamp their authority.

Thus, India ended their successful white-ball tour of West Indies by whitewashing the three ODIs, under Shikhar Dhawan, and winning the T20Is with ease as well. Now, the focus shifts to the Asia Cup, from August 28, before the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia. After the end of the tour, captain Rohit gave an inspiring speech in India's dressing room.

"It takes a lot to change your game. It takes a lot to get into a different mindset. It takes a lot to understand what the team requires at every point in time. For me, individual brilliance is good, but those little little efforts from all of us is what will give us more results, consistently, and that is what we are going to focus on," Hitman stated. Here's the video, shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle:

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, etc. had a memorable run in the five T20Is whereas the three ODIs also saw the likes of Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, etc. do well along with crucial contributions from Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rohit, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, etc.

The BCCI selection committee will now soon announce the Indian squad for the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20I format as a dress rehearsal for the marquee event in Australia later this year.

