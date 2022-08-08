'Yeah, why not?': Hardik Pandya on becoming Indian team's permanent captain in future

India continued their dominant run in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies on Sunday (August 07) as they thrashed the hosts by 88 runs to win the five-match series 4-1. It was yet another impressive all-round performance from the Men in Blue, who posted a strong total of 188 runs on the board and managed to defend it comfortably to register an emphatic victory.

Captain Rohit Sharma missed the game as he was rested from the final encounter along with a few other senior players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. Hardik Pandya led the team in his absence and ensured India continued their stellar run in the series with a clinical victory against the hosts.

"Very special to get a chance to lead your country. And getting that chance and getting that victory means a lot to me as captain and an individual. I was just following our captain's roles," Pandya said after India's convincing win in the 5th T20I.

It was not the first time Pandya led India as he made his captaincy debut during the team's tour of Ireland earlier this year where he had led the side in two T20Is in the absence of Rohit and other senior players. Pandya was elevated to captaincy by the Indian team management after his excellent show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The star all-rounder led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in their debut season while showcasing excellent leadership qualities throughout the tournament. He has now become a part of India's leadership group and is a major contender to become a permanent captain of the national team in the future.

When asked about the possibility of being named India's permanent captain, Pandya said he would be more than happy to take the responsibility. "Yeah, why not? If I get an opportunity, I'll be more than happy to do that," said the star all-rounder, who is also reportedly in line to be named India's vice-captain for the T20 World Cup 2022 later this year.

Pandya will not be seen in action during India's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe as he has been rested from the three-match ODI series where Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead the side. The all-rounder is expected to return for India in the Asia Cup 2022 which will be played in the UAE later this month.