Rubbish batting, no common sense: Mohammad Azharuddin slams India after CWG final defeat against Australia

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin slammed the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team after their defeat against Australia in the gold medal match at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday (August 07). The Indian women's team lost the final against Australia by 9 runs after failing to chase down the target of 162 runs in 20 overs.

India got off to a poor start in the summit clash as they lost both their openers Smriti Mandhana (6) and Shafali Verma (11) cheaply to be reeling at 22/2 inside the first three overs. However, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues then joined forces in the middle to help the Women in Blue fight back with a 96-run stand for the second wicket.

While Harmanpreet slammed a brilliant 65 off 43 balls, Rodrigues scored a run-a-ball 33. While it seemed the duo would take India home comfortably, they ended up throwing away their wickets in quick succession as India lost the plot towards the end to eventually fall short in the run chase.

Former India skipper Azharuddin took to Twitter to lash out at Harmanpreet & Co. for their poor show in the final. Azharuddin called India's batting 'rubbish' and slammed them for throwing away a game they could have easily won. "Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter," he wrote in a tweet.

Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter. #INDvsAUS #WomensCricket #CWG22 — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 7, 2022 ×

Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for Australia as he finished with excellent figures of 3/16 off her three overs and picked up the important wickets of Verma, Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar to break the back of the Indian batting line-up.

With the thrilling win, Australia clinched their maiden gold medal in women's cricket in the Commonwealth Games as India faltered once again on the big stage to settle with silver.