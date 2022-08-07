World champion Nikhat Zareen beats Carly McNaul to win her maiden gold medal at CWG 2022

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen lived up to the expectations at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 as she clinched her maiden gold medal at the Games on Sunday (August 07). The ace Indian boxer defeated Northern Ireland's Carly McNaul in the final of the women's 50kg category to return home with a gold medal for the country.

Zareen was a no match for McNaul as she continued her dominant run at the Games this year. The reigning world champion won the final 5-0 via unanimous decision to finish on top of the podium and clinch India's 4th gold medal of the day at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

