Indian boxer Amit Panghal thrashes Kiaran Macdonald to clinch gold in men's 51kg at CWG 2022

Indian ace boxer Amit Panghal thrashed England's Kiaran Macdonald in the men's 51kg final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday to clinch an elusive gold medal. It was a dominant performance from the Indian boxer in the final as he registered a 5-0 win against Macdonald via unanimous decision.

It was a crucial tournament for Panghal after his heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The Indian ace had bowed out of the Olympics last year after a shock loss against Rio Games silver-medallist Yuberjen Martinez. Expectations were high this time around as Panghal searched for his maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games having won the silver in Gold Coast four years back.

Panghal was ruthless from the word go against his English opponent in the final on Sunday and won the first round comfortably after launching a brutal attack on Macdonald. The Indian boxer was relentless and all five cards went in his favour in the first round.

He also won the second and third rounds comprehensively to complete a dream comeback at the CWG 2022 after his Olympic heartbreak last year and finished on top of the podium. Panghal fought in four bouts at the Games this year and won all four matches dominantly via unanimous decisions.

Back-to-back gold medals for India in a few minutes at CWG 2022:

Earlier, Indian boxer Nitu Ghangas won a gold medal in the women’s 48kg category after defeating England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final. Nitu earned a dominant 5-0 win against Restzan to clinch her maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and extend India's tally of medals.

India have now won a total of 15 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games so far and the tally is all set to be extended later on Sunday as boxer Nikhat Zareen and the Indian women's cricket team will be in action in their respective finals.

The 26-year-old has already established his credentials as one of the best boxers in the country and his gold medal feat at the Commonwealth Games will hopefully boost his confidence for the bigger challenges ahead. Panghal has now won back-to-back medals in the last two editions of the Commonwealth Games.