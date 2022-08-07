India's schedule at CWG 2022 on August 7: Indian women's cricket team, Nikhat Zareen eye gold

Indian stars added to the country's medal tally on Saturday (August 06) as the wrestlers continued their terrific show at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat and NaveenKumar won a gold medal each in wrestling while Pooja Gehlot, Pooja Sihag and Deepak Nehra won a bronze medal in their respective categories.

India's Avinash Sable clinched a historic silver in men's steeplechase while Priyanka Goswami won the country's first medal in race walking by clinching silver in the 10,000m. Boxers Nikhat Zareen and Amit Phangal won their respective semi-finals and will be aiming for gold in their respective finals on Sunday.

A number of Indian athletes will be in action once again on August 07 - the penultimate day of the Games. Along with Nikhat and Panghal, boxer Neetu Ghangas will also be competing in her final. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will take on Australia in the gold medal match.

Also Read: Indian wrestler Ravi Dahiya defeats Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson to clinch gold

In badminton, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth have all stormed into their semi-finals and will be hoping to assure a medal by continuing their winning run on Sunday. Achanta Sharath Kamal will be hoping to add another gold to his tally when he competes in the mixed doubles final on Sunday.

Here is India's complete schedule at Commonwealth Games 2022 on August 07:

Table tennis and para table tennis

3:35 pm - Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula -

6:15 pm - Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan

9:50 pm - Men’s Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

10:40 pm - Men’s Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

12:15 am - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula

Athletics and Para-athletics

2:45 pm - Men’s Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel

3:50 pm - Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar -

4:05 pm - Women’s Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani -

5:24 pm - Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

12:10 am - Men’s Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu

1 am - Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Also Read: Vinesh Phogat clinches gold in women's 53kg, completes hat-trick of top podium finishes

Badminton:

2:20 pm - Women’s singles semifinal: PV Sindhu

3:10 pm - Men’s singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen

3:10 pm - Men’s singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth

4:00 pm - Women’s doubles semifinal: Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly

4:50 pm: Men’s doubles semifinal: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

Boxing:

3 pm - Women’s 48kg Final: Nitu -

3:15 pm - Men’s 51kg Final: Amit Panghal

7 pm - Women’s 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen

1:15 am - Men’s 92kg: Sagar Ahlawat

Cricket

9:30 pm - Women’s T20 Final: India

Hockey

1:30 pm - Women’s Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand

Squash

10:30 pm Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal



(With agency inputs)