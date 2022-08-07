PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen storm into finals, to battle it out for maiden gold at Commonwealth Games

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakhsya Sen remain on course to bag their maiden gold medals at Commonwealth Games after winning their respective semi-final clashes on Sunday (August 07). While Sindhu defeated Singapore's Yeo Jia Min 21-19, 21-17 in straight games, Sen earned a hard-fought 21-10, 18-21 and 21-16 win against Jia Heng Teh of Singapore.

In the women's singles semi-final, Sindhu showcased her class against Jia Min to beat her in a 49-minute contest to enter her second straight final at the Commonwealth Games. The Olympic double medallist will be hoping to bag her maiden gold medal this time around having settled for the silver in the Gold Coast Games four years back.

Sindhu had lost against her Indian compatriot Saina Nehwal in the final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. On Sunday, Sindhu faced an injury setback during her semi-final clash against Jia Min as she strapped the Achilles of her left foot. However, despite the restricted movement, Sindhu managed to win the first game 21-19 before taking the second one 21-17 to win in straight games.

Also Read: Indian boxer Amit Panghal thrashes Kiaran Macdonald to clinch gold in men's 51kg at CWG 2022

On the other hand, Sen, who was up against the 87th-ranked Singaporean Jia Heng Teh in the semi-final, got off to a great start as he dominated the proceedings in the first game to win 21-10. However, Teh back in the second game and forced a decider winning it 18-21. Sen recovered well in the third game and won it 21-16 to book a spot in the final.

Also Read: Your medal calls for celebrations, not apology: PM Modi tells Pooja Gehlot after her bronze win at CWG 2022

Both Sindhu and Sen have now been assured a silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 and will be gunning for their maiden gold when they take the court in the final on Monday (August 08). Both Sindhu and Sen have never won a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. It is also the debut of Sen at Commonwealth Games.