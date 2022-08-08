'If we get COVID, so be it': Megan Schutt on Tahlia McGrath playing against India despite testing positive

The women's cricket final between India and Australia at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday was marred with controversy after Tahlia McGrath was allowed to play for the Aussies despite testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of the game. McGrath returned a positive test and had mild symptoms but was allowed to take the field in the gold medal match after the approval of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Due to the conundrum over her participation, the toss between India and Australia was delayed for 12 minutes at Edgbaston. Had the tournament been in Australia, McGrath wouldn't have featured but she was allowed to play the game as the rules regarding COVID-19 at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham are relaxing.

Nonetheless, questions were raised as McGrath was spotted sitting with a mask on in the dugout during Australia's innings at Edgbaston. She was seen isolated from the rest of the squad. However, McGrath took the mask off later when she came out to bat and later while fielding for her team.

Amid controversy over her appearance in the game despite having tested positive for COVID-19, Australian fast bowler Megan Schutt said the Aussie payers were happy to play with McGrath and didn't care about contracting COVID-19.

"We were all happy to play, she was happy to play. She feels absolutely fine so I think the positive result was a bit of a shock to her, but that’s Covid isn’t it, we’re all going to live through it," Schutt was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

McGrath scored 2 runs and bowled two overs conceding 24 runs during India's innings. She also took the catch of Indian opener Shafali Verma and was spotted asking her teammates to stay away when they ran towards her to celebrate the dismissal.

"We didn’t want to get in trouble, we felt bad for Tahlia at the end there. Obviously, when you’re part of a game that’s so thrilling like that, that’s all you want to do (is celebrate) and at the end screw it, if we get Covid, so be it," said Schutt.

While she batted and fielded without a mask, McGrath was spotted wearing a mask while receiving her medal after Australia won the final by 9 runs. Australia successfully managed to defend the total of 161 runs as they bundled out India for 152 with three balls to spare to win their maiden gold medal in women's cricket at the Commonwealth Games.