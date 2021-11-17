Watch: Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid recall their interaction in 2007: 'I was over the moon'

India's T20 skipper Rohit Sharma, who is all set to embark upon a new journey in his cricketing career, recalled treasured memories of his interaction with the newly-appointed head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid.

Swashbuckling batter Rohit, who was named the captain of India's T20 side after Virat Kohli stepped down from the post citing workload management, will lead the team against New Zealand in a three-match T20I home series, which is scheduled to kick start from Wednesday (November 17).

Ahead of India's first T20I match against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rohit and Dravid got an opportunity to talk about one of their memorable interaction.

Rohit made his debut against Ireland in an ODI in 2007 and the incident they mentioned is also from the same series as Dravid, during the pre-match press conference, said, "We were talking about it yesterday on the bus. I guess time flies, doesn't it? I actually remember Rohit even before the Ireland series when we were playing a challenger in Madras."

"We all knew that Rohit was going to be special. We could just see that he was a very special talent. That I would so many years later be working with him that I never thought about or envisaged... but honestly, the way he has grown as a leader, as a person over these last 14 years now. What he's achieved both as an India player and as a leader for the Mumbai Indians has been phenomenal," he added.

"Having to carry the legacy of obviously Mumbai cricket and Indian cricket is not an easy one and he's done it with a lot of grace and class," Dravid added.

Rohit Sharma mentioned what had happened as he said: "It was way back in 2007 when I was selected, but the first time I had the opportunity to interact with him was in Bangalore at a camp. It was a very brief chat and I was actually kind of very nervous and I never used to talk so much even with my age group people so leave alone these guys at that point," Rohit said.

"So, I was just quietly doing my things and getting a move on with my game. But yeah, in Ireland the first time when he came and told me that you will be playing this game. I was over the moon that, obviously felt like a dream to be part of the dressing room. It's been a long way since then. I have cherished all the moments that I've spent playing for India and also for my franchise, Mumbai Indians. And we look forward to many more," Rohit added.

