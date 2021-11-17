BCCI president Sourav Ganguly appointed as the chairman of ICC's Cricket Committee, replaces Anil Kumble

Sourav Ganguly, who is the president of the Indian cricket board, has been appointed as the Chairman of the ICC men's Cricket Committee, the global cricket governing body announced on Wednesday (November 17). Former captain of the Indian cricket team Ganguly will replace Anil Kumble, who stepped down after serving a maximum of three, three-year terms as he was appointed in 2012.

"I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee. His experience as one of the world's best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward," ICC Chair Greg Barclay said in a release.

Sourav Ganguly was appointed as the president Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October 2019.

Barclay also extended his greeting to Kumble for an "outstanding leadership" over the last nine years for improving the international game through more "regular and consistent application of DRS" and a "robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions".

In a series of announcements after making key decisions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) also approved that first-class status and list A classification will be applied to women's cricket to align with the men's game and applied retrospectively.

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies has been appointed to the ICC Women's Cricket Committee. ICC Women's Committee will be known as the ICC Women's Cricket Committee and will assume all decision making responsibilities for women's cricket reporting directly to the CEC.

One of the announcements that can be proved vital for the future of Afghanistan cricket under Taliban government as the board has set up a working group to determine the future of the game in the region.