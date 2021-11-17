IND vs NZ: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I live on TV and online streaming

A new era of Indian cricket in the Twenty20 format begins as newly-appointed T20 skipper Rohit Sharma and the new head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, are all set to lead the Men In Blue against New Zealand in the first of three-match T20 home series at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday (November 17).

Rohit Sharma has succeeded Virat Kohli, who had stepped down as captain in the run-up to the T20 World Cup, where India failed to enter the semi-finals and bowed out from the Super 12 stage after winning three out of their five matches. On the other hand, former captain Dravid has succeeded Ravi Shastri. Dravid has played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs between 1996 and 2012.

ALSO READ | Azeem Rafiq reveals former England cricketer Gary Ballance used word 'Kevin' in racist context

For the series, the selectors have made a number of changes, Kohli has been rested with pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Hardik Pandya has been dropped. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel have been brought in.

New Zealand lost in the final of the recently concluded T20 World Cup against Australia. Pacer Tim Southee will lead the team as their regular skipper Kane Williamson has been given rest for the T20s.

Here are all the details on when and where to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I:

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, India.

What time does India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match begins at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday (November 17).

ALSO READ | Pakistan to host Champions Trophy 2025, India to stage three ICC tournaments till 2031

How to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on TV?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be aired live on Star Sports channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada).

How to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I on the live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match will be available to stream live on the Hotstar.