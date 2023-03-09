WATCH: PM Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese meet Ind-Aus players before 4th Test

Day 1 of the fourth and final Test between India and Australia kicked off in the presence of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 09). Before the start of the series decider, both PM Modi and Albanese met the Indian and Australian players, respectively, amid a huge roar from the crowd.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video of PM Modi-Anthony Albanese's interaction with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith, respectively. Here's the video of the two dignitaries meeting players from both camps, shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle. The caption read, "A special welcome & special handshakes!

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji and the Honourable Prime Minister of Australia, Mr Anthony Albanese meet #TeamIndia & Australia respectively."

At the coin toss, Smith-led Australia opted to bat first. The stand-in skipper said, "We are going to have a bat, playing with the same team. Looks like a nice surface, does look like a good wicket. The guys performed well last week. We'll wait and see (whether he will lead Australia in India again)."

Meanwhile, Rohit told the broadcasters, "We would have batted first. We know what needs to be done. Siraj is rested and Shami is back. It's always nice to have some time off. We need to regroup as a team, you can reflect on so many things. Not the surface what we saw in the first three Tests, looks a good pitch, I hope it stays the same for all five days."

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Lyon