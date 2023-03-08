UNMISSABLE! Rohit Sharma leads the charge as Team India celebrate Holi in Ahmedabad - Watch

Ahead of the fourth and final Test versus Australia, in the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team celebrated Holi, which is the festival of colours, in Ahmedabad. The fourth and final Test kicks off at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad on Thursday (March 09) but before that the home side made sure to enjoy the festival in the dressing room, team bus along with support staff and security personnel.

Captain Rohit led the charge in the celebrations as he commenced it before the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara and others joined in. Here's the viral video, shared on BCCI's official Twitter handle, where the Indian players went berserk in celebrating the joyous occasion:

BCCI captioned the post, "Colours, smiles & more! Do not miss #TeamIndia's Holi celebration in Ahmedabad". Watch video:

India lead the four-match series, 2-1, but lost the third and penultimate Test in Indore by nine wickets to keep the series alive. While Australia, who have already qualified for the WTC final, will aim for a memorable 2-2 scoreline, Rohit & Co. will be desperate to win the series 3-1 and also enter the WTC summit clash. If India lose or the series finale ends in a draw, they will hope for New Zealand to not lose both their Tests versus visitors Sri Lanka with their series kicking off on Thursday as well, in Christchurch.