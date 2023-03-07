IND vs AUS 4th Test: Team India goes full of colours as players, staff celebrate Holi ahead of Ahmedabad clash

The members of the Indian cricket team were seen painting the team camp as they celebrated Holi before their high-voltage clash against Australia. The members of the Indian team including Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and others were wrapped in colours as they were seen in the festive vibes. India will play Australia in the fourth Test match of the series and will be in search of a win to guarantee a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared pictures of the players on its Twitter handle as the players were seen in a party mood. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan and skipper Rohit Sharma were part of the celebration. Joining the players were members of backroom staff Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey as they too were part of the celebrating Indian side. The players and the staff members were wrapped in colours before they take to the field on Thursday, March 9.

Shami to Return?

Ace Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is all set to return to the playing XI for the final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad as India eye a slot in the finals of the WTC. Shami was rested for the third Test in Indore as part of the workload management drill by the BCCI and team management for the key players who are in the scheme of things for the 50-over World Cup.

As India currently lead the four-match series 2-1, having lost the previous match at the Holkar Stadium by nine wickets on a wicket that ICC rated ‘poor’, they will aim to win the final Test and qualify directly for the finals of WTC for the second time. As of now, only Australia has qualified for the WTC final, which is scheduled to take place at the Oval in London on June 7th.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS 4th Test: PM Modi to attend Day 1 of Ahmedabad Test with Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Team India Squad for Ahmedabad Test