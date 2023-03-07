IND vs AUS 4th Test: PM Modi to attend Day 1 of Ahmedabad Test with Australian PM Anthony Albanese

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in attendance for the Day 1 of the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match along with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, which kick starts Thursday (March 9). The contest is to be played at the stadium named after the Indian PM, Narendra Modi, where India will have a task in their hand as they try to seal the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot.

It is reported that PM Modi will attend the contest on Day 1 of the fourth Test match which will start on Thursday. Australian PM Anthony Albanese will also be in attendance as he is on India’s tour and will join hands with PM Modi. The Aussie PM is on an official visit to India from March 8 to 11 while there are also reports that he will be in the commentary box for the contest.

India try to seal WTC final place

While both the PMs will grace the game, India will have a do-or-die contest in hand as they try to seal a place in the final of the WTC. Having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will need a clear win to keep their fate in their own hands. The hosts won the opening two contests of the series in Nagpur and Delhi respectively, while they were beaten convincingly in Indore. The win in Indore for the Aussies saw them clinch one place in the WTC final while leaving India, South Africa and Sri Lanka fighting for the other.

Changes in both camps?

Ace Indian seamer Mohammed Shami is all set to return to the playing XI for the final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad as India eye a slot in the finals of the WTC. Shami was rested for the third Test in Indore as part of the workload management drill by the BCCI and team management for the key players who are in the scheme of things for the 50-over World Cup.