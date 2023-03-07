SHOCKING: 21-year-old Ivory Coast football player Moustapha Sylla collapses, dies during match - Watch

Moustapha Sylla, an Ivory Coast footballer, has died after collapsing during a game on Sunday. The 21-year-old was playing for Racing Club d'Abidjan against Sol FC d'Abodo during the domestic Ligue 1 game when the incident took place.

Sylla was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after collapsing at the Stade Robert Champroux during the match and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Former Ivory Coast Football Federation vice-president Sory Diabate, in a conversation with ESPN, said, "The player collapsed during a Ligue 1 championship match, where his club -- Racing Club d'Abidjan -- were facing Sol FC d'Abodo. He gave up his spirit after being transferred to the hospital."

In a video of the incident, shared by media-organisation LSI-Africa, Sylla appears to stumble first before losing balance and falling to the ground on his back motionless. Have a look at the video here:

🔴Côte d'ivoire: Sylla Moustapha, 21 ans, défenseur du Racing Club d'Abidjan, est décédé dimanche, lors d'une rencontre de Ligue1 🇨🇮 face à SOL FC. L'ancien joueur du @DjolibaAC au Mali, s'est effondré en plein match (voir vidéo 👇). Il a succombé à un arrêt cardiaque. ☹️ #CIV225 pic.twitter.com/87sucS1gwr — LSI AFRICA (@lsiafrica) March 5, 2023

Racing Club d'Abidjan also issued a statement on the unfortunate incident which read, "the club's management address sincere condolences to his biological family. Rest in peace Moustapha, rest in peace lion."

Meanwhile, former Ivory Coast and Chelsea player Didier Drogba has called for more to be done to protect the players from such unfortunate incidents.

"Condolences to Ivorian football. Three deaths of Ivorian professional league players in less than four years. Where are the compulsory medical visits for each professional' player? The blood tests, the ECGs, the stress tests? When will sports medicine arrive?" read Drogba's tweet.

Notably, Cheick Tiote, Drogba's former international teammate, had died following a cardiac arrest during a training session in 2017.

Sylla's teammate and Ivory Coast centre-back Simon Deli, also posted condolences on his passing as did the Ivory Coast Football Federation.

"Rest in peace, soldier," posted Deli on social media, while the Ivorian Federation posted, "saddest condolences to the family, as well as players and management of RCA, during these moments of pain and emotion."

