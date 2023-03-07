WATCH: Ronaldo invites young boy, who lost his father in Syria and Turkey earthquake, to Al-Nassr tie
Story highlights
Cristiano Ronaldo met the young boy and his friend, spoke, and invited him to Al-Nassr's next home match. His adorable gesture has won hearts on social media platforms. Here's the video:
Cristiano Ronaldo met the young boy and his friend, spoke, and invited him to Al-Nassr's next home match. His adorable gesture has won hearts on social media platforms. Here's the video:
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have a great 2022. He had a dismal run with Manchester United in the ongoing Premier League season, revealed of a having fallout with the team owners and management and left the Old Trafford club. In late 2022, he led Portugal in the Qatar World Cup but the national side bowed out in the quarter-finals. However, things have changed for him since joining the Riyadh-based club, Al-Nassr.
After reportedly signing for the Al-Nassr in a record deal -- worth 200 million euros per year till 2025 -- and has already been on a goal-scoring spree. So far, the 38-year-old has found the back of the net on eight occasions in eight appearances for his new club. Recently, he met a young fan, who lost his father in the Syria and Turkey earthquake, and invited him for the Al-Nassr tie.
Also read: MUST WATCH: Mo Salah outfoxes Lisandro Martinez during Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United
Here's the viral video:
فرحتك فرحه لي ...حفظ الله مولاي الملك وسمو سيدي القائد الملهم ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء والشعب السعودي الكريم والشكر للنجم العالمي الكبير... 🇸🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/9G7ZjhJx8B— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) March 3, 2023
Ronaldo, who holds the record for maximum number of goals at the international level, met the young boy -- named Nabil Saeed from Syria -- and his friend, spoke and invited him for Al-Nassr's home match. His adorable gesture has won hearts on social media platforms.
At present, Al-Nassr is at the top spot in the overall standings in the Saudi Pro League with 14 wins from 19 games. They next face Al-Ittihand on March 09.