WATCH: Ronaldo invites young boy, who lost his father in Syria and Turkey earthquake, to Al-Nassr tie

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't have a great 2022. He had a dismal run with Manchester United in the ongoing Premier League season, revealed of a having fallout with the team owners and management and left the Old Trafford club. In late 2022, he led Portugal in the Qatar World Cup but the national side bowed out in the quarter-finals. However, things have changed for him since joining the Riyadh-based club, Al-Nassr.

After reportedly signing for the Al-Nassr in a record deal -- worth 200 million euros per year till 2025 -- and has already been on a goal-scoring spree. So far, the 38-year-old has found the back of the net on eight occasions in eight appearances for his new club. Recently, he met a young fan, who lost his father in the Syria and Turkey earthquake, and invited him for the Al-Nassr tie.

Here's the viral video:

فرحتك فرحه لي ...حفظ الله مولاي الملك وسمو سيدي القائد الملهم ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء والشعب السعودي الكريم والشكر للنجم العالمي الكبير... 🇸🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/9G7ZjhJx8B — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) March 3, 2023 ×

Ronaldo, who holds the record for maximum number of goals at the international level, met the young boy -- named Nabil Saeed from Syria -- and his friend, spoke and invited him for Al-Nassr's home match. His adorable gesture has won hearts on social media platforms.