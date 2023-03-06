MUST WATCH: Mo Salah outfoxes Lisandro Martinez during Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United

It was a horror outing for Erik Ten Hag-led Manchester United as they were hammered 7-0 by hosts Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (March 05). With a massive win, Liverpool strengthened their top-four chances in the 2022/23 Premier League season. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah struck twice whereas Roberto Firmino also scored once as the Red Devils had no answers and were left clueless versus the hosts in front of a jam-packed stadium.

While Salah, Gakpo and Nunez scored twice each, it was the Egyptian who made heads turn. Not only did the 30-year-old become the Merseyside club’s all-time leading Premier League scorer with 129 goals, he also toyed with Man United's Lisandro Martinez. Here's the video of Salah outfoxing Martinez with his skills during Liverpool's big win over the Old Trafford club:

Salah’s skill left the Argentine clueless as the defender slipped and slided on the turf and failed to keep up with the former's rapid movement with the ball. Salah eventually passed the ball to Nunez as Jurgen Klopp's men scored the third goal.

After the match, Klopp said, "It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. Everybody saw what the boys can be. The second half couldn't start better. From that moment on we were flying and it was really difficult to play against us."

Erik Ten Hag, on the other hand, was left fuming and stated, "The result is quite obvious. It is unprofessional. There are many things which make me angry. To concede so easy the goals is definitely one."