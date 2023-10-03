Watch | Pakistan fielders trolled by Indian cricketer for 'brainfade' moment in field

Notoriously infamous for having brainfade moments in the field, the Pakistan men's cricket team had another one during a warmup game, ahead of the start of the 50-over World Cup. Playing against Australia on Tuesday (October 3) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Mohammad Nawaz were involved in the gaffe that is now going viral on social media platforms.

Notably, during the 23rd over of Australia's innings, Marnus Labuschagne, standing on the backfoot, punched the ball towards the deep square leg region where both Wasim and Nawaz converged from opposite sides. However, instead of loudly calling and alerting the other fielder to step out of the way, both engaged in ball-watching.

Consequently, they both saw each other at the last moment and bailed out of picking the ball. The lapse in concentration was enough as the ball rolled over the boundary line, leaving bowler Haris Rauf angry while other players including Shaheen Afridi, looked in disbelief.

As soon as the video of the incident went viral, netizens had a field day trolling the Pakistan team. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also lapped up the opportunity and had fun at the expense of the Pakistani cricketers.

"Pakistan & fielding never ending love story 🥰😄😄 #PakistanFielding #PakCricket," he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, one netizen said: "They never leave any stone unturned in entertaining the people."

A third added: "Just imagine it's the world cup final and 4 required of the final ball and this happened."

Pakistan's tepid bowling performance

Batting first, the Australian side managed to hit their strides from the word get-go. Pakistani bowlers looked lacklustre once again - a trend that has carried over from last month's Asia Cup. The five-time World champions managed to pile up 351/7 in their allotted 50 overs, courtesy of high-tempo innings from Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis and Cameron Green at the fag end of the innings.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali remained the most economical of the lot while Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr. returned with expensive figures of 1/97 (9) and 1/63 (8) respectively. Ahead of the marquee tournament, the Pakistan backroom staff will be worried that their bowling lineup has looked a pale shadow of its former self.

(With inputs from agencies)