WATCH: PAK continue to win hearts as Babar & Co. celebrate Haris Rauf's birthday with Scotland players

On Sunday evening (November 7), the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team continued their winning streak in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition. Playing their last match in the Super 12, the Men in Green thrashed Scotland by a whopping 72-run margin and topped their group (Pool B) as they now head to the semi-finals with a five-match unbeaten streak in the showpiece event (16th consecutive T20I wins in a row in UAE).

Talking about the match, Pakistan opted to bat first at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Sunday evening. They were off to a slow start as the one-time winners were only 60 for 2 in ten overs. Nonetheless, Babar's 47-ball 66 and Shoaib Malik's 18-ball 54* propelled the side to 189/4. In reply, the Kyle Coetzer-led Scotland side were restricted for a paltry 117/6, courtesy Richie Berrington's 54, as Shadab Khan's 2 for 14 and other bowlers combined to take Pakistan to yet another win in the tournament.

After the match, the Pakistan team management won hearts as they decided to celebrate pacer Haris Rauf's 28th birthday along with the Scotland players. Hence, they invited them to their dressing room and won hearts worldwide. Here's the video:

Following their convincing win over Namibia, Pakistan players had earlier also visited the opposition dressing room and congratulated them on their inspiring journey in the T20 WC. Hence, Pakistan is surely winning hearts both on and off the field with their performances and gestures for the opposition camps.

Babar-led Pakistan will now face Aaron Finch-led Australia in the second semi-final on November 11 (Thursday) at Dubai. England and New Zealand will face each other in the first semi-final, at Abu Dhabi, on November 10 (Wednesday).