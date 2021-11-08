IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 prediction: Who will win today's match between India and Namibia?

As New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets to end the latter's campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021 edition, Team India also bowed out of the mega event on Sunday evening (November 7). The one-time winners Men in Blue were hoping for Afghanistan to beat New Zealand so that they could've remained alive in the showpiece event and given their all against Namibia, their final group stage encounter, to pip Afghanistan in NRR (with a big win) and march to the semi-finals.

As India's dream of winning the T20 WC, for the second time, has come to an end, the Virat Kohli-led national side will now face Namibia in their last group stage encounter in Pool B and hope to sign off on a high from the marquee tournament. This will also be Kohli's last match as India's T20I captain, and probably as white-ball captain altogether, as the 33-year-old had already announced that the World Cup will be his last as the captain in the shortest format.

For Namibia, they have shown remarkable growth in the mega event. Playing the qualifiers, they stunned Ireland to enter the main draw and had their moments versus New Zealand and Pakistan (only for a brief period) whereas beat Scotland and will now aim to upset the mighty Indian team. Namibia will feel that they have a chance against India, who are already down and out and exhausted following a gruelling last few months on the road.

Match prediction for India versus Namibia encounter: Once again, the team batting second might have a big advantage due to the dew factor at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on Monday evening. Hence, toss will play a crucial role. A moderate-scoring match on cards, in the range of 155-160, with India most likely to use their experience and firepower to beat Namibia.