WATCH: MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya & Co. break the internet as their dancing video goes viral

MS Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket. Despite retiring from international cricket in mid-2020, he remains an active player in the IPL, leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) With IPL 2023 still months away, Dhoni is enjoying his time off the field and is currently in Dubai for his and his wife Sakshi's friend's father's birthday party. Kuljinder Bahia -- one of the top businessmen in the UK -- was celebrating his birthday amid the presence of the Dhoni family, popular rapper Badshah. The likes of Hardik Pandya, his brother Krunal Pandya and young keeper-batter Ishan Kishan also attended the party and can be seen going all out on the dance floor with the former Indian captain.

Dhoni, who has entertained his fans with some big hits, keeping, finishing and captaincy skills over the years, enjoyed to the fullest and danced with his junior players Hardk, Krunal and Ishan as the video has gone viral in no time. Here's the clip of Dhoni, Pandya brothers and Ishan enjoying themselves and dancing to some popular songs:

Talking about Dhoni-led CSK, the Yellow Army will head into the forthcoming IPL 2023 mini auction with a total of INR 204.5 million (INR 20.45 crore) in its purse. They have retained the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, etc., the four-time winners also released Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, etc.