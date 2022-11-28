Vijay Hazare QFs: Ruturaj Gaikwad goes bonkers! CSK batter hits 7 sixes in an over in Maharashtra-UP tie
Vijay Hazare Trophy QFs: It is to be noted that Ruturaj Gaikwad has now become the first-ever batter to hit seven sixes in an over in List A cricket.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has done the unthinkable! On Monday (November 28), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener flexed his muscles and smashed as many as seven sixes in a single over and returned with a majestic 220 not out, off 159 balls, in Maharashtra's quarter-final tie versus Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 edition. Gaikwad went bonkers in the 49th over and hit seven sixes, including a six off a no-ball, to take his side to a mammoth 330 for 5 in 50 overs. It is to be noted that he has now become the first-ever batter, across all professional formats, to hit seven sixes in an over.
Here's the video of Ruturaj's insane hitting in the penultimate over:
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 4⃣3⃣ runs in one over! 🔥🔥
Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes 4⃣3⃣ runs in one over! 🔥🔥
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/cIJsS7QVxK…#MAHvUP | #VijayHazareTrophy | #QF2 | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/j0CvsWZeES
Apart from this, the CSK batter also scripted a record for most sixes in an innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Most sixes in an innings in Vijay Hazare Trophy:
16 - Ruturaj Gaikwad v Uttar Pradesh, 2022
15 - N Jagadeesan v Arunachal, 2022
12 - Yashaswi Jaiswal v Jharkhand, 2019
11 - Vishnu Vinod v Chhattisgarh, 2019
11 - Ishan Kishan v Madhya Pradesh, 2021
Being asked to bat first, Maharashtra lost Rahul Tripathi soon and got some contributions from the form of Ankit Bawne and Azim Kazi, who scored 37 apiece, but their innings were held together by captain Ruturaj. The right-hander held one end and carried his bat to score a magnificent double hundred, laced with 10 fours and 16 sixes at a whopping strike rate of 138.36. Ruturaj, who isn't part of India's upcoming three-match ODI series versus Bangladesh in their own backyard, has made a strong statement with this knock.
Needless to say, it will be a herculean task for Uttar Pradesh to get past this total and seal a spot in the semi-finals of the premier domestic tournament.