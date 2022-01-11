WATCH: Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf does unique celebration; washes hands, puts on mask after a wicket

Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf pulled off a unique celebration after taking a wicket in his side's clash against Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League on Tuesday. Rauf, who is known for his quirky celebrations after taking a wicket, sent a message with his unique COVID-19-related celebration this time around.

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc across the globe once again, COVID-appropriate behaviour has become the new norm in the world. While social distancing is crucial, healthy habits like wearing a mask and washing hands regularly with soap are among the guidelines that have been laid out by medical experts to stay protected from the contagious virus.

Rauf sent a message to cricket fans around the world by gesturing washing his hands and wearing a mask after taking a wicket. The incident happened in the third over of the Perth Scorchers' innings when opener Kurtis Patterson was dismissed by the Pakistan pacer after getting caught behind.

Rauf gestured pouring out hand wash and washing his hands before taking out a mask from his pocket and wearing it in what was a unique way of celebrating the wicket. His teammate Beau Webster was also left amused by the celebration as he laughed and clapped while appreciating Rauf.

Watch video:

Also Read: Hardik Pandya likely to be roped in as captain by Ahemdabad IPL franchise ahead of IPL 2022 - Report



After dismissing Patterson, Rauf also managed the wicket of Laurie Evans, who scored a brilliant 69 off 46 balls to help the Perth Scorchers post a strong total of 196 runs on the board. Rauf finished with figures of 2/38 in his four overs in what was a disappointing show from the Melbourne Stars bowlers.

Melbourne Stars failed to chase down the target of 197 runs and were restricted on 149/9 as they ended up losing the game by 47 runs.