Hardik Pandya likely to be roped in as captain by Ahemdabad IPL franchise ahead of IPL 2022 - Report

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly set to join the Ahmedabad Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise after being released by Mumbai Indians (MI). Hardik is among the top Indian players available in the auction pool after being released by their respective franchises.

The all-rounder, who has been part of the Indian Premier League since the 2015 season, played an instrumental role in Mumbai Indians' success. However, he was released by the five-time champions last year after a drop in form and persistent injury issues.

However, Hardik remains one of the best T20 players in the world thanks to his all-round abilities and is also an experienced campaigner in the IPL. As per a report in India Today, Hardik is set to join the Ahmedabad IPL team and will be named the captain of the team ahead of IPL 2022.

Hardik was let go of by Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL mega auction as the franchise decided to keep captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard. The Ahmedabad team, which is owned by the CVC Capitals has reportedly been in talks with Hardik ahead of the new season.

The all-rounder, who hails from Baroda in Gujarat is likely to lead his home side in the IPL. Hardik was retained by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 11 crore (110 million) in 2018. He played 92 matches for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, amassing 1476 runs and picking up 42 wickets for the franchise.

Also Read: 'Not a masterstroke, just show off': Ravindra Jadeja trolls KKR after IPL franchise takes a dig at MS Dhoni

Both the new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad can pick at least three players each ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction which is set to be conducted in February this year. A number of star players, who have been released by their respective teams will be a part of the mega auction.