Watch | Didier Drogba silences French crowd after it boos Emi Martinez for winning Yashin Trophy

Legendary former footballer Didier Drogba had to step up during the Ballon d'Or ceremony on Monday (Oct 30) evening when the French fans, attending the event, started booing Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez who received the Yashin Trophy.

Drogba, who was hosting the event, shushed the disorderly fans and reminded them to show respect to Martinez for winning the trophy.

"Let me tell you, French people, they think about it [the save] every day, as you can see. Was it the save of your life, do you see it every day in your mind?" Drogba asked Martinez as a video clip of the Argentine saving Randal Kolo Muani's 123rd-minute goal attempt in the World Cup final was played in the background.

The French fans got incensed over the footage and started booing Martinez, forcing Dogba to issue a statement. The Chelsea striker addressed the crowd in French and told them to keep quiet and respect Martinez.

Notably, chants of 'Mbappe' were also heard, after the goalkeeper had reportedly mocked Kylian Mbappe after the WC final.



After the crowd returned to normalcy, Martinez resumed his victory speech and thanked his teammates for making the award possible.

"I’m full of emotion to have won this,' he said after picking up the award. Without my teammates at Aston Villa and in the Argentina national team, this wouldn’t have been possible – this moment in my career," said Martinez after accepting the award.

Martinez beat the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Ederson, Aaron Ramsdale, Andre Onana, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen to win the coveted award, after having been previously nominated in 2021.

If Messi was able to conquer his final peak, the World Cup trophy, it was largely due to Martinez's heroic stop, deep into the stoppage time. If Martinez had not spread himself wide, Kolo Muani would have slotted the ball to the back of the net, leaving the Albiceleste, almost no time to stage a comeback.

Later in the event, Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or award, making him one of the most decorated footballers in world history.

