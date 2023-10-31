Will Lionel Messi carry on till 2026 FIFA WC? Argentina legend reacts after eighth Ballon d'Or award

Lionel Messi, on Monday (Oct 30), claimed his eighth Ballon d'Or award on the stage of the Chatelet Theatre in Paris whereas Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati took the women's prize. Messi edged past Manchester City's young star Erling Haaland and Frenchman Kylian Mbappe to win the award for the eighth time in his illustrious career -- most-ever -- to now lead arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo (5) by three, who last won in 2017.

It is to be noted that Messi has now finished among the top three a record 14 times overall, finishing runner-up on five instances.

Talking to Reuters, Messi said, "I couldn’t imagine having the career that I’ve had. Everything that I’ve achieved. The fortune I’ve had playing for the best team in the world, the best team in history. It’s nice to win these individual trophies. To win the Copa America and then the World Cup, to get it done is amazing."

'I don't think about it'

Answering the big question on whether he will carry on till 2026 FIFA World Cup, Messi revealed, "I don't think about it. I'll enjoy (my career) day by day. There will first be the Copa America in the United States (in 2024). (The World Cup), I don't think about it."

Messi led Argentina to their first-ever World Cup glory after 36 years during the last year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar; beating France in an epic final. In the tournament, the veteran ended with seven goals and being named the competition's best player.

Currently, Messi is plying his trade at MLS club Inter Miami after not extending his contract with French club Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) early this year. He ended his first year at the club by leading them to the Leagues Cup championship and scoring 11 goals in 13 games. Thus, 2024 promises to be bigger and better for the club and Messi.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE