Lionel Messi on whether he views himself as best in history, possible Barcelona return after 8th Ballon d'Or

On Monday, Argentina captain and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi scripted history by claiming his eighth Ballon d'Or award. He edged past Norway's UEFA player of the year and treble winner Erling Haaland of Manchester City to win the prestigious award for the eighth time, extending his lead with arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo (5) by three.

Messi has now finished among the top three a record 14 times in total, finishing runner-up on five instances as well. After the award, he was asked in the media interaction on whether he views himself as the best ever in history. To this, the 36-year-old said, "Well, as always, I don't know if I'm the best, if I am or not, and it's not something that I ask myself or that I'm interested in. But the fact that maybe in the future it will be said that I can be among the best, as they say, is a gift for me. It's something very special. Football is played by everyone, everywhere. From a very young age, every kid wants to be a footballer, to be a professional, and for them to tell me that I can be among the best, for me, it is an honour, a great pride, and that’s it."

'I think I deserve to be able to say goodbye to those people....'

After Messi's extension at the Paris-Saint Germain was ruled out early this year, many believed he could return to his home club Barcelona, which gave a massive boost to his career. However, it didn't happen as the legendary footballer moved to the MLS club Inter Miami in mid-July. Asked if he wants to make a return to Bara, Messi revealed, "I don't know. I really don't know. Obviously, I would love to be able to say goodbye to the people in a different way, because I think there was a weird feeling when I left, and I think it's not good with everything that we shared and lived, along with everything that they gave me."

He added, "I told the club that we shouldn’t finish in the way we have finished. I think I deserve to be able to say goodbye to those people that we have shared so much joy and sadness throughout my career at Barcelona, in my home. I love the club, I love the people of Barcelona and well, so be it. I'm delighted I could be there, obviously.”

Messi had a tough fight from Haaland and Kylian Mbappe but eventually got hold of the prestigious award once again in his illustrious career. Last year, he helped Argentina lift the FIFA World Cup, in Qatar, in a thrilling final versus France and ended scoring seven goals and being named the tournament's best player. He also dedicated the award to Argentina's all-time great Diego Maradona, who would have celebrated his 63rd birthday on Monday.

Meanwhile, Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati took the women's prize on the stage of the Chatelet Theatre in Paris.

