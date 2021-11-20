Watch: Chinese reporter posts video, which shows tennis player Peng Shuai having dinner with her coach

A new turn of events in the curious case of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who went 'missing' after she alleged that a powerful Chinese politician sexually assaulted her, editor-in-chief of the Chinese state media posted two short video clips on Twitter, claiming it to be of Peng Shuai on Saturday (November 20).

The is another attempt made by Chinese media to claim that one of the top sporting stars in China is safe. Recently, the state media reporter shared a few pictures of her on Twitter. Previously, a letter purportedly from Shuai claimed that she is "not missing" or "unsafe" as she is just resting at home and everything is "fine".

Hu Xijin, who is the editor of the Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times, share the video. In the caption, he wrote, "I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time."

The video has been posted on social media and WION cannot take responsibility or independently verify the details.

Watch the video here:

I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 20, 2021 ×

All of this started when Shuai had claimed in a social media (Weibo) post on November 2 that China's former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had "forced" her into sex during a long-term on-off relationship.

Japanese star Naomi Osaka voiced concerns over the whereabouts of Shuai. The four-time Grand Slam winner took to her official Twitter handle and asked "Where Is Peng Shuai"? Not just Osaka, Novak Djokovic and several other players have also spoken in the recent days saying they were deeply worried.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) raised concerns and Wimbledon organisers the All England Lawn Tennis Club, meanwhile, said in a statement: "We are united with the rest of tennis in the need to understand that Peng Shuai is safe."

"We have been working in support of the WTA's efforts to establish her safety through our relationships behind the scenes," the statement added.